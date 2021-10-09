XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.49%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

