XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.