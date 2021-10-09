XTX Topco Ltd Invests $152,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.44 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

