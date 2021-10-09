XTX Topco Ltd Invests $144,000 in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 101.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.