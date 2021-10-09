XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,215 shares of company stock worth $712,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

