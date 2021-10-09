Xponance Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.