Xponance Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

