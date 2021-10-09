Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,727 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,727 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

