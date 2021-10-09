Xponance Inc. Purchases New Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

