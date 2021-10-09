Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $154.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $169.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

