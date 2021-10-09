Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,494 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

