Xponance Inc. Acquires New Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Playtika by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 145,745 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 1,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 74,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTK opened at $27.40 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

