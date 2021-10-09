WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 982.20 ($12.83) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 980.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 972.96. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market cap of £11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.