Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $753.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

