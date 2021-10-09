Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workhorse Group.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $753.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
