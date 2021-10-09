Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce $646.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.50 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

