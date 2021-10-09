Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $116.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

