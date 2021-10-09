Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $936.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $936.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $976.60 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $737.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

WGO opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 191.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115,088 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

