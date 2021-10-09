Wills Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,674. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

