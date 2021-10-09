Wills Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.48. 6,329,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

