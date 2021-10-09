Wills Financial Group Inc. Invests $374,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,779. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

