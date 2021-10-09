Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,795.71. 1,325,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,851. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,487.00 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,790.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,513.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

