Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $206.39. 289,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average of $206.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

