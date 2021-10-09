William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

