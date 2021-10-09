William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,770 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

