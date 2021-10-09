William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $38.13 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

