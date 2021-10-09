William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $19.38 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

TDS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

