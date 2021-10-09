William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
