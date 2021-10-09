William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

