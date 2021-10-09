William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.83 million, a PE ratio of -99.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.