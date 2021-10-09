William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after buying an additional 108,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 196,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

