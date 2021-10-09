William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 140.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

