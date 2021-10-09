William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 740 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.