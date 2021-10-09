Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce $129.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $506.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $446.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

