Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.00 Million

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce $129.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $506.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $446.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.