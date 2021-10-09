Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCP. Raymond James raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.64.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.