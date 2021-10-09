Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $52.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.