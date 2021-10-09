WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

