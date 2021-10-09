Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Shares Down 0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) shares dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 1,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.