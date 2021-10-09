WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSBC. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

WSBC stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

