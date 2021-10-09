Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $38.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

