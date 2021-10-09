Wells Fargo & Company Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $64.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC raised its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.