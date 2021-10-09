Wells Fargo & Company Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.18.

NYSE:DVN opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 218,363 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,118,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 679,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4,784.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

