Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LII. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lennox International stock opened at $295.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.42 and its 200 day moving average is $329.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

