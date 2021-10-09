Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.86.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $290.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $200.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.