Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after buying an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

