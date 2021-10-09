Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 12,380 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $20.16. 663,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,702. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

