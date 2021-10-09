VITE (VITE) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. VITE has a market capitalization of $40.74 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VITE has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00047904 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,023,053,471 coins and its circulating supply is 490,482,361 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

