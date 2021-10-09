Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

