Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 179 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Synaptics worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

