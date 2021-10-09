Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,682 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $466,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

