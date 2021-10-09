Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 21.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 944.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.