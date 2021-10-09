Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

NYSE SPOT opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.14.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

